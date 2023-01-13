Stephanie McMahon underwent successful ankle surgery this week.

McMahon, who resigned as WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO this week, took to Twitter this morning to announce that she went under the knife of Dr. Waldrop at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Kevin Wilk of Champion Sports Medicine is leading her rehab.

“Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, @AndrewsSportMed and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle! And to Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver @TripleH [heart emoji]) #RoadtoRecovery,” she wrote.

You can click here to read McMahon’s resignation letter from this week. It was reported earlier that she and her husband, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, have opposed a sale of the company.

Below is Stephanie’s full tweet with photos:

Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, @AndrewsSportMed and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle! And to Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver @TripleH ❤️) #RoadtoRecovery pic.twitter.com/s8v3rtqqRs — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 13, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.