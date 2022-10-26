WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are celebrating their wedding anniversary this week.

Triple H and Stephanie tied the knot on October 25, 2003. Stephanie took to Twitter this week to mark their 19th anniversary, sharing what appears to be a Halloween photo of the happy couple.

“19 years with the man of my dreams @tripleh! Happy Anniversary! I Love You!,” she wrote.

You can see Stephanie’s full tweet below, which was not re-posted by Triple H:

19 years with the man of my dreams @tripleh! Happy Anniversary! I Love You! pic.twitter.com/8riVuAgyW7 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 25, 2022

