WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are celebrating their wedding anniversary this week.
Triple H and Stephanie tied the knot on October 25, 2003. Stephanie took to Twitter this week to mark their 19th anniversary, sharing what appears to be a Halloween photo of the happy couple.
“19 years with the man of my dreams @tripleh! Happy Anniversary! I Love You!,” she wrote.
You can see Stephanie’s full tweet below, which was not re-posted by Triple H:
19 years with the man of my dreams @tripleh! Happy Anniversary! I Love You! pic.twitter.com/8riVuAgyW7
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 25, 2022
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.