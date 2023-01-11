As noted, it was heavily rumored by multiple sources on Tuesday night that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and that the company was set to go back to being private. However, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter this morning and dismissed the rumors, as did TMZ Sports. You can read that report at this link.

While WWE is still exploring all options related to a potential sale and they have not reached a deal with the Saudi PIF, word is that new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon opened up talks with the Saudis shortly after his retirement from the company back in the summer, according to Wrestling Observer Radio and Fightful Select.

Vince recently used his voting power to return to the Board of Directors, and was then voted in as the Chairman of the Board on Tuesday, right after Stephanie McMahon resigned as Chairwoman and Co-CEO, leaving Nick Khan as the sole WWE CEO. While Vince has had talks with the Saudis along the way, that does not mean a sale is incoming.

There is said to be concern within WWE right now, among talents and others, that Vince will make his way back to the creative team, especially if a sale is done. It was noted by Fightful that numerous wrestlers have privately said that they would walk out of the company if a sale to the Saudis is finalized. It’s also believed by some that there will be significant roster pushback if Vince returns to creative.

Triple H remains the WWE Chief Content Officer. There have been untrue rumors on his status in the last 24 hours, but WWE has been adamant that Triple H will remain in his role over creative, live events, and talent.

It should be noted that WWE sources constantly dismissed the rumors of a sale to the Saudi fund on Tuesday night, and that those rumors were coming from people outside of WWE. The WWE sources were even more adamant that the rumors were not true this morning. There had been some talk that talent were told of the sale, but that also is 100% false.

In an update on Stephanie’s WWE status, this was not mentioned yesterday when she announced her resignation, but she is also no longer on the Board of Directors. The WWE Board currently consists of Vince, Khan, Triple H, George Barrios, Michelle Wilson, Steve Koonin, Michelle McKenna, and Steve Pamon.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are links to some of our recent reports on the ongoing situation:

FULL COVERAGE OF THE VINCE MCMAHON – JOHN LAURINAITIS ALLEGATIONS AND FALLOUT:

– Stephanie McMahon WWE Status Update, WWE Talents to Push Back Against a Sale to Saudi Arabia?, More Backstage Notes

– Update on the WWE Sale – Saudi Arabia PIF Rumors from Tuesday Night

– Major Rumors on a WWE Sale Making the Rounds

– WWE Names Vince McMahon as Chairman Once Again; Comments from Vince, Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon

– Stephanie McMahon Announces WWE Resignation

– JP Morgan Gets Hired By WWE To Assist With Potential Sale

– Full Transcript from Today’s WWE Meeting Led By Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Frank Riddick

– Backstage News from WWE Meeting, WWE Going Private Again?, Vince McMahon Notes, More

– Interesting Note on WWE Board Member Who Just Resigned, People In WWE Looking to Leave Over Vince McMahon?, More

– Triple H, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon Issue Statement on Vince McMahon’s Return to WWE Board, Two Members Resign

– WWE Holding Important Meeting Today, Wall Street Reacts to Vince McMahon’s Return to The Board

– Vince McMahon Officially Returns to WWE Board of Directors with Former Presidents, Three Members Removed

– Wall Street Reacts to Potential WWE Sale and Return of Vince McMahon

– Backstage Reactions to Vince McMahon Confirming His Plans for a WWE Return

– Vince McMahon Issues Statement and Details on Plans for WWE Return

– Vince McMahon Reportedly Planning WWE Return for a Major Sale

– Vince McMahon Reportedly Planning a WWE Comeback, Vince Facing New Demands from Women Alleging Abuse, New Details on Allegations, More

– Vince McMahon Scandal Hurt WWE’s Ability to Sell Sponsorships

– Backstage Talk on Vince McMahon’s Post-WWE Life

– WWE Special Committee Investigation Wraps, WWE Remains Worried Vince McMahon’s Departure May Hurt Them Creatively, Backstage Talk on Vince’s Future, More

– WWE Says Vince McMahon’s Departure May Hurt the Company Creatively and Financially

– WWE Reveals $5 Million More In Payments Made By Vince McMahon

– Backstage Updates on WWE and John Laurinaitis, WWE’s Board of Directors Investigation

– Linda McMahon Comments on Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement After Being Pressed By Reporter

– Vince McMahon WWE Stock Update, Vince’s WWE Ownership, Linda McMahon Note

– Wrestlers Interested In Working for WWE Again, Backstage Talk on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, More

– New Interesting Backstage Talk on How Vince McMahon Was During Creative Meetings and Live TV Production

– USA Network Looks Ahead to Big WWE Changes, USA on Fan Reactions to Triple H Taking Over Creative

– Top WWE Stars Jab at Vince McMahon’s Retirement on RAW

– What Triple H Promised to WWE Talents In Pre-RAW Backstage Meeting, More Backstage Notes

– Vince McMahon Reportedly Being Investigated By the Federal Government, Retirement Impacted By Investigations

– Vince McMahon Facing Additional Investigations?, More on Vince’s Exit from WWE

– Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s Transition to Retirement, USA’s Response to WWE Creative Change, More

– WWE Restates Financial Statements Due to Unrecorded Vince McMahon Expenses, Vince to Pay Money Back

– Triple H Named Head of WWE Creative, WWE Officially Names Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as Co-CEOs, Preliminary Q2 Earnings

– Backstage News on Brock Lesnar Working WWE SmackDown After Walking Out Earlier

– Stephanie McMahon and WWE Fans Send “Thank You” Message to Vince McMahon

– Read Vince McMahon’s Full Retirement Letter Sent to WWE Employees

– Brock Lesnar Officially Pulled from WWE SmackDown

– WWE SmackDown Backstage Mood, Rumor on Another Departure, Meeting Held After Vince McMahon’s Retirement Announcement, More

– Tony Khan Jokingly Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Retirement: “I’m Grateful To Now Be The Longest-Tenured CEO In Pro Wrestling”

– WWE to Replace Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?, More on Lesnar’s Reaction to Vince McMahon’s Retirement

– Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan’s New WWE Roles, More

– Brock Lesnar Reportedly Leaves SmackDown, Upset Over Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement

– Vince McMahon Retires from WWE

– Triple H at WWE SmackDown, Backstage Talk on Triple H’s New Role, Bruce Prichard Update, More

– WWE Announces Triple H’s New Executive Role, Triple H Comments

– More Vince McMahon Allegations To Be Revealed?, Possible Reasons Mainstream Media Didn’t Give Significant Attention to Recent WSJ Report–

– Netflix Reportedly Pulls Vince McMahon Project, Millions of Dollars Spent

– Backstage Reactions to Vince McMahon Allegations, What Vince Allegedly Shouted After WWE TV Appearance, More

– WWE Issues Internal Statement on Latest Vince McMahon Allegations

– Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid Millions of Dollars In “Hush Money” to Former Wrestler and Others

– News on Who Made the Decision to Name Stephanie McMahon as WWE’s Interim CEO & Chairwoman

– Stephanie McMahon Addresses Investigation Into Her Father During WWE HQ Meeting

– How Much Value WWE Has Lost Since Vince McMahon Scandal Broke, WWE Ratings Up Due to Buzz?

– WWE Now Facing Multiple Potential Class Action Lawsuits

– Bruce Prichard Gets More WWE Power, John Laurinaitis Update, Backstage Concern Over Latest Major Move

– Vince McMahon Makes Surprise WWE RAW Appearance to Hype Big Return

– More Details On Vince McMahon’s Mood, Backstage Atmosphere At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

– Vince McMahon Opens Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Video of the Segment

– “Weird” Atmosphere at WWE SmackDown, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Updates, Stephanie McMahon Talk, More

– Backstage Update on Vince McMahon’s SmackDown Appearance, Internal WWE Reactions to Today’s Announcement, More

– Stephanie McMahon Sends Message to WWE Staff After Today’s Huge Announcement

– Vince McMahon Announced for WWE SmackDown

– Stephanie McMahon Named Interim CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon Issues Statement on Stepping Away During Investigation

– Pat McAfee Reacts to Vince McMahon Allegations, Thinks We Will Never Get the Truth

– WWE Statement to Employees on Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Investigation, Backstage News and Talk on Vince’s Future, More

– Anonymous E-mails Lead to Investigation Into Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Over Relationships with Ex-WWE Female Employees, WWE Issues Statement

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.