Stephanie McMahon’s Grandmother Passes Away

Stephanie McMahon noted on Twitter that her grandmother passed away last week at the age of 93.
Evelyn Edwards was the mother to former WWE CEO Linda McMahon.
“Last week my 93 yr old grandmother passed peacefully, surrounded by people who love her. One of the last things she said to me was, ‘Let there be love’. Love is what heals us all. To anyone who is hurting or struggling, I send my love to you. #RIPMima Thank you for everything. [heart emoji],” Stephanie wrote.
Evelyn worked at the Cherry Point military base in Havelock, NC, where Vince McMahon’s mother also worked. That led to Vince and Linda meeting when they were teenagers.
You can see Stephanie’s full tweet below:
Last week my 93 yr old grandmother passed peacefully, surrounded by people who love her. One of the last things she said to me was, “Let there be love”. Love is what heals us all. To anyone who is hurting or struggling, I send my love to you. #RIPMima Thank you for everything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BJ58ISdmTF
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 9, 2020
