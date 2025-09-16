As noted, Stephanie Vaquer appeared on today’s new episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview.

In addition to the highlights we published here on the website earlier today, the master of the Devil’s Kiss in WWE spoke about a potential WWE Chile show, the meaning behind the horns she wears for her ring entrance, the story behind the makeup on her face and the change to original plans for her at WWE WrestlePalooza.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On a WWE show in Chile: “I really hope soon. Because I’ve never had a professional match in Chile. So if I go to Chile, my first match, professional match with WWE in my home. I hope soon, I wish.”

On the meaning behind the horns: “So you know horoscopes? I’m an Aires, and they didn’t start for that reason. I say, okay, for our show, something different. And people love the horns. So I say, Okay, I keep this forever. And actually, the truth is I hit. Yes, so it’s true, horns hit hard.”

On the story behind the makeup on her face: “When I start in pro wrestling, my second match, I broke my face here and my nose. Knees in my face, so my nose broke, and my orbital bone. So I take one year and rest. It was a hard time for me, because in that time I live in Mexico, I didn’t have family there. I don’t have money. I couldn’t do work.”

On her match with Naomi being cancelled and being changed to Iyo Sky for the vacant title at WWE WrestlePalooza: “Yeah, everything changed about that. So I’m sad for the match, I’m so happy for Naomi. But everything I think is better because I have more time for training, focused on the next match with IYO. Amazing. She’s amazing. So versus IYO and ESPN, big show with WWE Wrestlepalooza. So it’s like, amazing. It’s really, really amazing. Sometimes everything changes for one reason as my birthday, my dad’s birthday, and he come for first time, watch my match live. So everything is perfect.”