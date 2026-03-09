Stephanie Vaquer shared a powerful and personal message while recognizing International Women’s Day.

On Sunday, the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion took to her Instagram Stories to post a message celebrating the holiday while also referencing her own past experiences.

“This Women’s Day, a huge hug to all women, especially those who, like me, spoke up and reported despite fear and threats,” she wrote (see photo below). “He is still free, but I am still alive, and I will keep fighting for the truth and justice until the end.”

Vaquer’s comments appear to reference a legal case stemming from March 2023, when she filed a criminal complaint against wrestler El Cuatrero, whom she had previously been in a relationship with.

She accused him of domestic violence. El Cuatrero was later arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence in connection with the case.

However, he was released from custody last year.

Despite that development, Vaquer’s message made it clear that she intends to continue pursuing justice while encouraging other women who have spoken out about similar situations.

A strong and emotional statement on an important day.

