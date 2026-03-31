Stephanie Vaquer is speaking out after a fan interaction crossed the line during WWE Raw week in New York City.

Taking to social media, Vaquer addressed a viral moment involving a fan who accused her of being “mean” after she declined a request for an autograph and photo.

The fan shared video of the encounter, which showed Vaquer at an Uber pickup area, and claimed she was the only women’s wrestler who refused to stop.

Vaquer didn’t stay silent.

In her response, the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion gave her side of the story, explaining that the situation escalated after she politely declined and the fan continued following her.

“I always stop and I’m very kind to my fans,” she wrote. “Yesterday was my birthday and I was honestly having a really bad day. Even so, I politely asked for understanding, and many people respected that.”

She went on to describe the interaction as increasingly uncomfortable, noting that the individual ignored her repeated requests to be left alone.

“But you followed me for a long time, saying hurtful things and making me feel uncomfortable. I told you no multiple times, and you kept following me and recording. And now you’re posting this on social media. It’s sad to see people like you call themselves fans….”

Not a good look.

Despite the off-screen situation, Vaquer remains focused on the road ahead, as she prepares to defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.