Stephanie Vaquer has arrived in WWE NXT.
After working the WWE Mexico City live event earlier this year, the decorated international women’s wrestling star made her official television debut on week two of WWE NXT on The CW from St. Louis, MO. on the October 8 episode.
Vaquer came out to join Giulia in hitting the ring to beat down WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.
Once the two cleared the ring of the heel duo, they each picked up the women’s title and held onto it as they looked back at Perez and Jade on the ramp.
Backstage, Wren Sinclair of No Quarter Catch Crew challenged Vaquer to a match on next week’s show on October 15.
"Hello, my old friend."
What is Giulia up to? @giulia0221g #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UOadyFuCPG
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
"The woman you're looking at now, is the woman who is going to make NXT."@CoraJadeWWE is back to remind everyone who she really is! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sDS7W2a01d
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
SHE'S HERE!!!
Stephanie Vaquer has arrived and just took out @CoraJadeWWE and @roxanne_wwe alongside Giulia! @Steph_Vaquer @giulia0221g #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WQwXsVI1ZX
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024