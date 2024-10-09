Stephanie Vaquer has arrived in WWE NXT.

After working the WWE Mexico City live event earlier this year, the decorated international women’s wrestling star made her official television debut on week two of WWE NXT on The CW from St. Louis, MO. on the October 8 episode.

Vaquer came out to join Giulia in hitting the ring to beat down WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

Once the two cleared the ring of the heel duo, they each picked up the women’s title and held onto it as they looked back at Perez and Jade on the ramp.

Backstage, Wren Sinclair of No Quarter Catch Crew challenged Vaquer to a match on next week’s show on October 15.