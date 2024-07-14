The WWE NXT Universe will be receiving an injection of new top-level talent in the near future.

Following her debut victory at the WWE Supershow in Mexico City on July 13, new WWE signee Stephanie Vaquer shared a quick message in a video shot backstage at Arena CDMX that was shared via WWE’s official Instagram page.

In the video, the former NJPW STRONG & CMLL Women’s World Champion said, “NXT, see you soon.”

