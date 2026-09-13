Stephanie Vaquer has broken her silence following her WWE Women’s World Championship victory in Chile.

Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan to capture the Women’s World Title at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile. The victory marked a particularly rare occurrence, as it was the first time in 2,444 days that a WWE championship changed hands at a non-televised live event.

Following the show, “La Primera” took to social media to celebrate the milestone, sharing a photo gallery from her championship victory along with a brief statement.

“We made the impossible possible,” Vaquer wrote. “History was made. September 12, 2026. WWE Women’s World Champion. Santiago, Chile.”

As previously reported, WWE reportedly filmed a mini-documentary chronicling Vaquer’s return to her home country of Chile. There has also been discussion of WWE potentially releasing her championship victory over Morgan on the WWE Vault YouTube channel.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE House Show Results From Santiago, Chile 9/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.