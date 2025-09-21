Your winner … and NEW WWE Women’s World Champion …

Stephanie Vaquer!

These were the words uttered by Alicia Taylor following the third match of the evening at the historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN premium live event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

“La Primera” defeated IYO SKY to capture the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship.

The title was vacated several weeks ago on WWE Raw when former title-holder Naomi announced that she was taking time off because she was pregnant with “Baby Uce.”

Stephanie Vaquer is a former NXT double champion, and now in her short WWE career, she adds the WWE Women’s World Championship to her list of accomplishments.

