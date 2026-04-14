As noted, Stephanie Vaquer appeared on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to promote WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

In addition to the highlights from the interview we previously published here on the website, where “La Primera” discussed receiving high praise from Randy Orton and her chemistry with IYO SKY, the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion also spoke about her ‘Devil’s Kiss’ spot and theme music.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On not wanting to do the Devil’s Kiss when she came to WWE: “You know what? Before WWE, I did that move for a long time. When I did that move before WWE, was a little different than now. When I sign with WWE, I think, Okay, I want to stop doing that move for many reasons. I think sometimes people take that move different ways, and I don’t like that. In NXT one day, we were training, and I showed that move, and the coach is saying, ‘No, that’s good, people know that move and people like that move.’ I’m thinking yeah, but I don’t know why I don’t like it anymore. I don’t want to do that move because I hate what people say, it’s just because that move, and people can’t sometimes understand that move, and I’m gonna start to do it again. I feel good because Booker T make that move so people love this move, so I’m starting to love this move again, because Booker T make me feel like that.”

On Rhea Ripley’s idea for the Double Devil’s Kiss: “That was so funny. She’s so nice. She asked me first, ‘I have an idea.’ I’m like, yeah? She said, ‘It’s okay for you?’ She asked me. I say, of course, I mean, it’s an honor for you to do that for me. She said, ‘Can you show me how?’ I say, Yeah, sure. She does it perfectly.”

On issues with her old theme song: “I like it. I love my old song. But, you know, many issues, so we need a new song. I just hope people can understand that.”

Stephanie Vaquer defends her WWE Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.