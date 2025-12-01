Along with her fan-friendly “Devil’s Kiss” spot, Stephanie Vaquer’s horns for her ring entrances are just a couple of things that make her stand out from the rest of the current WWE women’s division.

For her memorable WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship victory over Tiffany Stratton at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event back on October 11 at RAC Arena in Western Australia, Stephanie Vaquer’s ring entrance horns hold a particular significance.

On Sunday, “La Primera” surfaced via social media to explain.

“From the heart, supporting,” the caption to a video she shared via her official X account began. “The little horns I wore when I won the championship at Crown Jewel, in Australia hold special meaning for me.”

Vaquer continued, “But today they take on even more value, because now they can transform into real help and inspiration for more people to join in. I deliver them with much affection to the Lucatón, to support the children of Teletón.”

Lucaton is a charity drive in Chile that supports children with disabilities.