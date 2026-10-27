Stephanie Vaquer says the personalized videos fans request can add up to six or seven hours of work each week. The WWE star explained that recording those messages is paid work and involves permission to use her image.

Writing on her Instagram Stories, in comments reported Monday by BioBioChile, Vaquer said that workload amounts to roughly a full day. ITR Wrestling also reported her response to the assumption that recording an individual greeting costs her nothing.

Vaquer said she wasn’t trying to be unfriendly when explaining the limits on those videos. She described the work as regulated and said getting approval to use her image for the videos isn’t easy, adding another consideration beyond the time needed to record a message.