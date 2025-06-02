A fresh-face debuts for the women’s division on the WWE main roster on tonight’s live episode of Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Netflix tonight at 8/7c from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Stephanie Vaquer surfaced on social media to hype her in-ring debut as an official member of the roster.

“Ready or not, hell is unleashed tonight on Raw,” the former WWE NXT double champion wrote via X.

Quickly responding to Vaquer on X was one of her opponents for her debut match, current WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion Liv Morgan.

“Good thing I’m a sinner,” Morgan shot back in response to Vaquer. “Welcome to my show, Stephanie.”

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ivy Nile is scheduled as one of two Money In The Bank Qualifying matches on tonight’s WWE Raw. For a complete preview for the show, click here.

