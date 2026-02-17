Stephanie Vaquer is setting the record straight.

Following her backstage confrontation with Liv Morgan on the February 16, 2026 episode of WWE Raw (see video below), Vaquer has issued a public apology to address a comment she made during the segment.

During the exchange, Vaquer spoke passionately about her journey from Chile to WWE, highlighting the sacrifices she made in pursuit of opportunity on the global stage.

The promo was meant to underscore her pride and determination.

However, she later clarified that one particular remark regarding professional wrestling in Chile was incorrectly worded.

Vaquer acknowledged the mistake publicly, making it clear that her intention was not to diminish the wrestling scene in her home country, but rather to emphasize the challenges she faced on her path to WWE.

“La Primera” wrote the following via her official Instagram Stories, which translated to English, reads as follows:

“Today I made a mistake by saying, ‘In Chile, professional wrestling doesn’t exist.’ It does exist, and we have excellent representatives and a tremendous amount of talent. What I meant to say is that it didn’t exist at the time I emigrated from my country; back then, professional wrestling was not developed in Chile. It was a mistake in wording during a live television broadcast. I offer a sincere apology and send a big hug to all Chilean wrestlers who, through effort and dedication, have made professional wrestling in Chile a reality today. My respect and heartfelt apologies.”

