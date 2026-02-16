“La Primera” is looking back at a memorable milestone.

WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer surfaced via social media on Monday, reflecting back on the one-year anniversary of her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship victory.

At the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 special event held on February 15, Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley to become the NXT Women’s North American Champion.

It marked the first title she won since joining WWE as part of the NXT brand.

“Exactly one year ago, I captured my first championship in WWE,” Vaquer wrote today via X. “Becoming the NXT Women’s North American Champion.”

Vaquer added, “You don’t reach the top in a single leap, you build the path, one step at a time.”

