Stephanie Vaquer has arrived on the big stage!

After capturing double gold in WWE NXT, the reigning WWE NXT Women’s World Champion made her long-awaited WWE main roster television debut on the annual Raw After Mania show on Monday night.

During the April 21 broadcast from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY came to the ring and cut a promo about carving her name in WWE history by beating Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 41.

However things didn’t end there.

Vaquer’s theme hit at that point and the WWE NXT Women’s Champion emerged, and confronted SKY. She acknowledged her as the best, but made it clear that she wants to fight with the best of the best. SKY said if Vaquer wants to face her, she accepts.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce then came out and announced that SKY vs. Vaquer is official, and it starts right now.

The two then had a hard-fought back-and-forth battle, which ended with a double-non-finish, as Roxanne Perez attacked Vaquer at the end of the match. Giulia also hit the ring. When all was said-and-done, Rhea Ripley’s music hit and “Mami,” with a black eye and all, cleaned house. She held IYO SKY’s title up high and told her she’s coming for it.