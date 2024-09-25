The next title challenger for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship is already waiting on deck.

Former CMLL Women’s World Champion and CMLL Women’s World Tag-Team Champion Stephanie Vaquer made her WWE NXT television debut on the final USA Network broadcast on Tuesday night.

During the main event segment promoting Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women’s World Championship scheduled for the WWE NXT on The CW debut episode next week on October 1 in Chicago, Illinois, Vaquer appeared on the big screen.

Vaquer asked Giulia and Perez what they are going to do when she is waiting on the other side of whomever emerges victorious from the 10/1 title tilt in “The Windy City.”