Stephanie Vaquer and Myles Borne have sparked fresh speculation about the status of their relationship.

Fans noticed that the WWE stars are no longer following each other on Instagram. Photos, comments and other public signs of their relationship also appear to have been removed from their respective accounts.

Among the apparent deletions were older comments Vaquer left on Borne’s posts, including messages celebrating his NXT Tag Team Championship victory and run as a double champion. Those interactions had previously served as some of the clearest public indications that the two were dating.

Despite the social media changes, neither Vaquer nor Borne has publicly announced a breakup. While their online activity has fueled rumors, there has been no confirmation that the relationship has ended.

Borne previously discussed how the relationship began, revealing that the two noticed each other early on but that he was too nervous to make the first move. Vaquer ultimately reached out and invited him to dinner.