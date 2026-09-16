Stephanie Vaquer has revealed that she underwent surgery during her four-month absence from the ring following WrestleMania 42.

Vaquer was sidelined after WrestleMania before making her return to action in August. Speaking with Rueda en el Ring, the WWE Women’s World Champion opened up about the difficulty of recovering from surgery and being unable to train.

“It was very difficult because coming out of surgery and having to wait without training, that was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life,” Vaquer said. “Not being active in my training, but when I returned to the ring, and I stepped back into a ring, it felt like coming back to life for me.”

Vaquer said the time away was necessary for her health and believes she returned in even better form.

“It was a needed break for the sake of my health, but I am back better than ever and I’m going to keep going just as always, disciplined in my training and showing what I’m made of,” she said.

Vaquer did not disclose the nature of the injury or the surgery she underwent. She had reportedly been dealing with a shoulder injury heading into WrestleMania 42.

Since returning, Vaquer has captured the WWE Women’s World Championship, winning the title at a live event in her native Chile.