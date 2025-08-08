Nick Khan says TKO’s streamlined structure for helping the WWE–ESPN deal come together quickly.

Speaking on a recent edition of “The Varsity” podcast, Khan said the absence of bureaucracy within TKO allowed negotiations to move fast.

As announced on Wednesday, WWE has signed a five-year agreement with ESPN that will bring its pay-per-view events to the sports network’s upcoming streaming service.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Brandon Riegg telling him in 2017 to get WWE’s international rights set before Netflix went into live programming: “He was way ahead of the game…So, for us, with the Netflix deal, also a quick negotiation, part of our advantage at TKO is there’s no bureaucracy here. Ari, Mark, Andrew, myself, Triple H on the WWE side, if we all agree, ‘Hey, this is the right move,’ boom, we do it; there’s no having to check with other owners.”

On WWE’s media deals coming together quickly: “Netflix deal was quick. Disney deal was quick. I think that’s a testament to how the TKO execs have set up the company… No bureaucracy, and we just think that’s a better way to collectively run a company.”

Lance Storm says the bigger question surrounding Brock Lesnar’s WWE return is the message it sends to the women in the company.

Lesnar’s comeback at SummerSlam 2025 has stirred controversy due to his ties to the ongoing lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against WWE and Vince McMahon.

Speaking on a recent edition of “Wrestling Observer Live,” Storm addressed the situation, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his perspective on Brock Lesnar’s return: “I don’t think it’s about Brock. I think it’s about the working environment of women within WWE.”

On Lesnar’s return sending a message to the locker room: “To me, whether you bring Brock back or not, or anyone else or not, to me, you need to ask your question. ‘Does this support your move to improve and make a respectful safe environment for women in your company? Or does that detract from that and make it feel like you’re going backwards?’ Because I think if you just look at each individual case, ‘Well, did this person do something that’s really worth that? Oh, was this instance?’ It’s not about the individual instances. It’s about the overall message you send to women who work for you and in your company about the environment they are going to have to perform in. And I think you need to look at it from the women’s standpoint, and whether they would be in favor of something or not.”

