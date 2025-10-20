“La Primera” had a good time in “The Land of the Rising Sun” this past weekend.

WWE Women’s World Champion and the 2025 WWE Crown Jewel Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer surfaced via social media on Sunday to share a statement with her fans about her experiences working the WWE Japan Supershows in Tokyo this past Friday and Saturday.

“Kintsugi is the Japanese belief that teaches that when you break, you can become whole again by embracing your scars—showing that what is repaired is more valuable, because it is unique and stronger,” Vaquer wrote via X.

She added, “Returning to Japan shakes my soul, because here I was once a rookie who broke while trying to survive through the language, the culture, and the relentless trainings… But here I also learned to rebuild myself, to transform my fractures into strength.”

Vaquer wrapped up the social media statement, which included a handful of photos from her WWE Japan appearances this past weekend (see below), by thanking the fans from Japan for being part of her story.

“I have returned once more, but this time as the WWE Women’s World Champion, with my scars shining like gold… and with the Gold around my waist,” she wrote. “Thank you, Japan, for being part of my story, my strength, and my heart.”

On the Friday show, Vaquer defeated Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day to retain her women’s world title. She was also in action during the Saturday show in Tokyo as well.