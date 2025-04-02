Stephanie Vaquer has relinquished her WWE NXT Women’s North American Title just three weeks after becoming a double champion.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Vaquer announced the decision alongside NXT General Manager Ava.

A new champion will be crowned at NXT Stand & Deliver in a six-woman ladder match. In return for vacating the title, Vaquer chose her challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship at the same event.

Vaquer won the North American Title at NXT Vengeance Day by defeating Fallon Henley and became a double champion at NXT Roadblock by defeating Giulia for the NXT Women’s Championship.

BREAKING: @avawwe_ has announced that @Steph_Vaquer will relinquish the Women’s North American Championship, and a Six-Woman Ladder Match at #StandAndDeliver will determine a new champion. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/kkTES0vzwO — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2025