A huge update on Stephanie Vaquer, who we reported this morning was in talks with WWE and AEW following her departure from CMLL & NJPW.

PWInsider has confirmed that Vaquer has officially signed with WWE just weeks after competing against Mercedes Moné at AEW’s Forbidden Door PPV. Vaquer delivered an impressive performance, with sources close to Moné stating she aimed to elevate Vaquer’s status in the match. The signing took place within the past week.

An NJPW source confirmed with PW Insider that her withdrawal was due to her new contract with WWE.

Originally from Chile, Vaquer began her wrestling career in 2009 with the MCL promotion. She joined CMLL in Mexico in 2019 and has also competed for Toryumon in Mexico. In 2022, she expanded her career to Japan, working with Sendai Girls and Tokyo Joshi Pro, and made her debut with New Japan Strong in 2023.

As of now, there is no information on when Vaquer will make her WWE debut.

UPDATE: Shawn Michaels officially welcomes Vaquer to the NXT brand on social media. Check it out below.