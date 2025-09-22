– Stephanie Vaquer surfaced via social media with more comments following her WWE Women’s World Championship victory over Iyo Sky at WWE WrestlePalooza. In addition to her previous comments we shared here on the website, “La Primera” also took to X to respond to a post by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque congratulating her. “I’ve fulfilled the dream of my life,” Vaquer wrote. “Thank you for believing in me, for always supporting me, and for taking care of all of us. I am deeply proud of my WWE family and I promise to be a worthy representative. This is only the beginning… La Primera is just getting started.”

– WWE also shared special split-screen live reaction footage showing her father’s reaction in real-time to her defeating Iyo Sky to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship at the historic WWE on ESPN Era-starting WrestlePalooza show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. this past Saturday.

– In related news, AJ Styles responded to a post on X from a fan who asked for his thoughts on Vaquer using his Spiral Tap move during her match with Sky. “The Phenomenal One” was quick to point out that it wasn’t technically the same move, while also giving a compliment to “La Primera.” Styles wrote, “It wasn’t the spiral tap. It was phenomenal though.”