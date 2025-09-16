Stephanie Vaquer appeared as a guest on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar explained how she wanted to change her theme music when she moved from WWE NXT to the WWE main roster as part of WWE Raw, as well as the origins of her popular Devil’s Kiss spot in matches.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On wanting to change her music when she moved from NXT to WWE main roster: “When I went to Raw, they said they wanted to change my music. I talked with Shawn Michaels. ‘Shawn, please, I love my music. I don’t want to change it.’ He’s like, ‘Okay, let me see what we can do.’ I think people love the music.”

On the origins of the Devil’s Kiss and how she came up with the move: “Mistake. I was training. I tried to do something with my coach. I said, ‘If I do this and this.’ I don’t remember it well, but the position changed and I said, ‘This is nice. You can take a DDT, but many DDTs, and not to the neck.’ I said, ‘Okay, I like this.’ I remember the first time I did it in Mexico, and many people said it looked weird and not good. I said, ‘No, I like it.’ ‘Maybe don’t do it. It looks weird.’ ‘No, I like it.’ I kept it for a long time. Now, look. It’s a big move.”

