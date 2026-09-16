Stephanie Vaquer hopes her success in WWE helps open the door for more wrestlers from Chile.

Vaquer and La Catalina have helped give Chilean wrestling increased visibility on the WWE and AAA stage, but the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion hopes they are only the beginning.

Speaking with Lajunta+ (see video below), Vaquer discussed the Chilean wrestlers who recently participated in a WWE tryout and her desire to see more of her countrymen receive opportunities with the company.

“I always say, ‘I’m La Primera, but I don’t want to be the only one.’ I am very proud because there are many Chileans who were in the tryout, wishing them the best of the successes, but I always want more Chileans in WWE.”

Vaquer believes progress is already being made, with more attention beginning to fall on the wrestling scene in Chile.

“Barriers have been broken, doors are being opened and the idea is there should be more attention paid in Chile because there is a lot of wrestling talent coming through.”

Vaquer went on to highlight several Chilean wrestlers who have been making names for themselves around the world, including her friend Roma.

“I don’t know if I’m the right one to say ‘este cabrón es bueno’ (chuckles), but I’m proud of, for example, Roma. She is my friend, she was in the Tryout, I wish her the best always.”

She also pointed to Akari’s work in Japan and noted that her own position in WWE has given her a larger platform to bring attention to Chilean wrestling.

“There are so many Chilean female representatives in the world. Akari is in Japan doing an incredible job. Maybe now, being in WWE, I have more spotlight, but there really is a lot of Chilean talent in the world.”

Vaquer additionally mentioned Taylor Wolf as another example of an experienced wrestler from the country.

“I can name you Taylor Wolf, he’s been wrestling here for many years and now he is becoming more professional, he can already be a teacher.”

Ultimately, Vaquer believes Chile still has plenty of developing talent waiting to be discovered, with the wrestling world beginning to take notice.

“There are many names and a lot of talent in Chile that needs to develop a little more, but now people are already starting to see it.”