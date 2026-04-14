Stephanie Vaquer continues to make the media rounds heading into WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

“La Primera” stopped by the popular INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion spoke about defeating IYO SKY and receiving high praise from Randy Orton along the way.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On winning the title from IYO SKY and getting praise from Randy Orton: “I really enjoyed that a lot, because IYO, I respect IYO so much. She’s amazing. She’s really so professional, and I really enjoyed that match. It was an amazing match. I always say, I’m not just the Women’s World Champion, I won with IYO SKY, one of the best in the world. So it’s like, for me, it’s really special. IYO SKY, I respect IYO SKY too much. And I remember after that show, many people say, ‘Yeah, you really make that show like amazing because that match, the more important match in that day.’ And I remember Randy Orton say like, ‘You and IYO, you made the Wrestlepalooza, because that was the best match.’”

On why she thinks she and IYO SKY work so well together: “I don’t know. I think maybe because I’m training before in Japan. So I know the Japanese style and language, no perfect, but we have a good communication and we can understand the style. We have many things like same and the style. So I think for that reason, we can do some really good chemistry in the ring.”