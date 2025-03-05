– Stephanie Vaquer joined Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) on the latest episode of Busted Open After Dark following Tuesday night’s live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network in Orlando, FL. During the discussion, the WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion claimed that WWE gave her the choice of debuting in the company as part of the NXT roster or the WWE main roster on Raw or SmackDown.

“I really like doing new things, but good. I don’t like (going) fast, and not good,” she began. “So, I say, ‘Ok, I need to learn English. I need to learn TV show. I need to learn American-style, WWE-style. So, first I say, ‘Main roster’ but change and say I want to go to NXT to learn.”

Vaquer continued, “The first call when they called me and say, ‘NXT or main roster?’ I say, ‘Main roster.’” She added, “I think and say, ‘Ok, take it easy. I need to learn English, I need to learn. Ok, change, NXT.'”

– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel continues to churn out original content on a regular basis. The latest offering, which was released on Wednesday morning, is “Story of The Undertaker – Chapter 3: Creatures of the Night Years (1994-95).”

– Also new on the WWE Vault YouTube channel is the complete infamous match between The Undertaker and Giant Gonzales from WrestleMania IX.

– WWE’s countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued on Thursday morning. Coming in at number 43 on the list is John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 23. The complete match was released via WWE’s official YouTube channel.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above Stephanie Vaquer interview quotes.)