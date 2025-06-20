Stephanie Vaquer was the latest guest on Sheamus’ “Celtic Warrior Workouts” YouTube series, and things got a little unconventional.

During their training session, Vaquer attempted to teach Sheamus how to twerk.

Twerking aside, the intense workout left Sheamus completely spent by the end.

Both Vaquer and Sheamus currently compete on WWE RAW. They each took part in the recent King and Queen of the Ring tournament, but unfortunately, neither advanced past the opening round.

Stephanie Vaquer out here twerking with Sheamus 😭 LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/N6c1Iqe8LL — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 20, 2025

Stephanie Vaquer got Sheamus out here twerking 😮‍💨😅 pic.twitter.com/0IaZQA9NFW — Vin (@WhoisVindictive) June 20, 2025

Despite strong internal support for LA Knight to make a permanent jump to Monday Night RAW, it appears he’ll remain a SmackDown superstar — for the time being.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has discussed the move extensively, but no official brand switch is planned just yet. That said, Knight will continue to appear on Raw in the coming weeks as part of a broader cross-brand storyline. Dave Meltzer wrote,

“Knight is working a program involving Paul Heyman’s group and talent from both brands. SmackDown and RAW rosters aren’t being enforced strictly right now, but there are no immediate plans to shift Knight to RAW full-time.”

Knight has recently inserted himself into King of the Ring qualifying matches, costing both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed their chances. His ongoing involvement is fueling rising tensions between rosters as WWE continues to blur the lines between brands.

WWE 2K just dropped “Many Men.”

As Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton battles in the 2025 NBA Finals, WWE 2K is spotlighting his in-game presence in WWE 2K25.

A new video showcases Haliburton’s entrance, set to the iconic track “Many Men (Wish Death)” by 50 Cent — his official theme in the game.

From the hardwood to the steel cage. Tyrese Haliburton got game and grapples! #WWE2K25‘s Dunk & Destruction Pack 🔜 #NBA @TyHaliburton22 pic.twitter.com/nuIQz5s9VG — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) June 20, 2025

WWE Superstar Natalya took to social media to announce that she’ll be appearing at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling event on June 28.

The event, titled Glory 4, is set to take place in Texas City, Texas.