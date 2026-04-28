Stephanie Vaquer has been sidelined following a backstage attack that left the former WWE Women’s World Champion injured on Monday Night Raw.

Vaquer was shown walking backstage when she was suddenly ambushed by The Judgment Day trio of Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan.

The assault escalated quickly, with Rodriguez driving Vaquer into a wall. Perez then followed up in brutal fashion, ramming a crate into Vaquer’s shoulder. Liv Morgan, the current Women’s World Champion, added insult to injury by trash-talking Vaquer during the beatdown.

It was later revealed on commentary that the attack had serious consequences.

Michael Cole announced that Vaquer suffered a second-degree AC sprain in her shoulder, and her status moving forward is now uncertain.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.