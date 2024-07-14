Stephanie Vaquer has arrived.
The former NJPW STRONG & CMLL Women’s World Champion made her WWE debut at the WWE Supershow live event in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday night, July 13.
At the show, Vaquer made her in-ring debut at the 7/13 show, defeating Isla Dawn in singles action.
Vaquer signed with WWE this past Wednesday after vacating the CMLL Women’s World Championship and having her originally planned match at NJPW-CMLL FantasticaMania nixed.
