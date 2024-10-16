Stephanie Vaquer is off to a hot start on the WWE NXT brand.

In the opening match of this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Vaquer defeated Wren Sinclair to win her first singles match on the silver brand.

Following the bout, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade attacked Vaquer until Giulia made the save.

Vaquer then challenged Jade and Perez to face off against her and Giulia at Halloween Havoc.

Speaking of WWE NXT, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s show below:

* IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence

* Luca Crusifino vs. Oba Femi

* Special Guest: 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer