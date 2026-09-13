Stephanie Vaquer had a championship homecoming at Saturday’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile.

Vaquer captured the WWE Women’s World Championship for the second time on September 12, defeating Liv Morgan with Becky Lynch serving as the special guest referee.

The finish saw Morgan connect with Oblivion and appear to have Vaquer beaten. Lynch counted to two before intentionally stopping the count and giving Morgan the middle finger.

The distraction opened the door for Vaquer to take control. She connected with the SVB before following up with the Vaquer Inferno to score the victory and capture the title in her home country.

The win begins Vaquer’s second reign as WWE Women’s World Champion.

Morgan’s title reign ends after 148 days. She recorded two successful defenses during the run, including a victory over Vaquer on the September 7 episode of WWE Raw.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE House Show Results From Santiago, Chile 9/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.