The rumors have been confirmed.

WWE NXT star Myles Borne is officially in a relationship with former NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer. The confirmation came via a social media exchange between Borne and his on-screen rival, Lexis King.

King took to Twitter to mock Borne ahead of their upcoming match, posting about a getaway with his girlfriend, Carolina Cruz. The former NXT Heritage Cup Champion wrote:

“If anyone needs the King, I’ll be at Disney for 4 DAYS STRAIGHT with my Cuban queen! Then when I get back I’m gonna whip @mylesborne_wwe so hard he’s gonna get his hearing back! The best part is… I’ll be SKINNY the whole time!!! #skinnylexis”

Borne fired back with a pointed reply, writing,

“I’ll be with my Chilean queen. See you soon.”

Given that Vaquer is from Chile, Borne’s response served as a public confirmation of their relationship—something fans had been speculating about for months.

Borne and King are scheduled to face off next week on NXT, but it’s still unknown whether WWE plans to weave this real-life development into their on-screen storyline.

You can check out the Twitter exchange below:

I’ll be with my Chilean queen. See you soon. https://t.co/FE6L82aoe7 — Myles Borne | THE KID (@mylesborne_wwe) June 27, 2025

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that while there has been speculation about WWE’s interest in Mistico following his appearance at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, the company has not made any moves to sign him at this time.

Additionally, WWE has not instructed any efforts to pursue top CMLL stars to counter Lucha Libre AAA. If such a move were to happen, it likely wouldn’t occur until after August.

Should WWE target talent from CMLL, Mistico would reportedly be their top priority.

Mistico previously competed in WWE under the ring name Sin Cara from 2011 to 2014.

CMLL is currently enjoying a wave of momentum, with Mistico standing as the promotion’s top star.

Rumors have been circulating online suggesting that Karrion Kross is reluctant to take back bumps, which some believe has contributed to the slowdown of his push in WWE.

However, in a recent interview with The National, Kross addressed and dismissed those claims.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On wrestling in Saudi Arabia: “I’ve wrestled once, I believe, out of the five times I’ve been here, and it was against Drew McIntyre inside of a steel cage. The other times I’ve been here, I have been received so overwhelmingly warm and enthusiastic by the fans. I was surprised because I’m not a hyper-featured character in comparison to other characters in the show. You’d think that they would go 10 times crazier for them, as opposed to me – just speaking with humility. But I’ve always been received really well by the fans here.”

On if he ever doubted himself: “I knew we would get here because I had a career before WWE. Obviously, the peak of my successes is WWE – it’s the biggest and best company in the world – because I believe in my ability to connect with the audience.”

On the rumors he won’t take back bumps: “I thought out of all the crazy articles that are fabricated about me every week, that was the weakest,” he says, laughing. “There was another wild one I saw last week that was even funnier. It said something like, ‘Karrion Kross is going to come to Monday Night Raw and he’s going to quit and do a shoot promo live, and then walk out.’ I thought that was a good one. But I don’t really respond to any of them. There’s a crazy one about me every week or two. You just kind of have to laugh.”