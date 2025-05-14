– The official WWE merchandise website has a new Darkstate t-shirt, new gear for Penta and AJ Styles, a new Alexa Bliss jacket, as well as WrestleMania 41 commemorative plaques. You can purchase yours today at WWE Shop.

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer is featured in a new video released on the WWE Games account on X. The video, which you can view below, features the women’s wrestling star reacting live to seeing herself in the new WWE 2K25 video game as part of the New Wave DLC Pack for the first time. “I can’t believe it,” Vaquer said while watching herself on the new WWE video game. “Everything’s incredible!”

“I can’t believe it, everything’s incredible!” 🤩 Check out @Steph_Vaquer’s reaction to herself in #WWE2K25 Grab the New Wave Pack TOMORROW! Who’s excited?! pic.twitter.com/Drxy5OJUHk — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) May 13, 2025

– New on the WWE Vault YouTube channel is the first-ever WWE televised match of CM Punk from the May 15, 2005 episode of WWE Sunday Night Heat. This would mean tomorrow, May 15, would mark exactly 20-years since the debut TV bout of “The Best in the World.”