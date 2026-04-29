Stephen A. Smith recently appeared as a guest on the IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the ESPN personality spoke about the New York Knights being cursed by Danhausen, as well as how he wants to see Logan Paul challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight or Undisputed WWE Championship.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the Danhausen curse: “I ain’t worried about him. That don’t scare me. What I’m worried about is that it will have an effect on my New York Knicks against the Atlanta Hawks. That’s what I’m worried about. I’m not worried about me, but them dam Knicks don’t look the same. I’m very upset about it. I’m hoping he didn’t jinx them, but I’m not worried about him jinxing me.”

On wanting to see Logan Paul challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight or Undisputed WWE Championship: “I want to see [Logan] challenge for the heavyweight championship. That’s what I want to see. I want to see it. Right now, he might be a little bit small for the Brock Lesnar’s and Oba Femi’s of the world, but I want to see it. I know you open things up, you’re the spark plug, you stir the cup, but I want to see you as the main course. I want to see you close the weekend.”