Pat McAfee’s surprising involvement in the ongoing storyline between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes continues to generate buzz, and now it’s drawing praise from outside the wrestling world.

As seen in recent weeks, McAfee was revealed as the mystery caller who had been influencing Orton behind the scenes, helping steer “The Viper” back toward a darker, more familiar path.

One notable voice firmly in favor of the angle is ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Speaking on First Take, Smith didn’t hold back his enthusiasm for McAfee stepping into the storyline.

“I love it,” he said. “I want to applaud Pat McAfee for that. I actually want to do that. Your man Nick Khan talked to me about that.”

Interesting.

Smith went on to explain why he hasn’t followed through on a similar idea himself, despite the appeal.

“The difference is, I’m not as courageous as Pat McAfee. I ain’t trying to get hit by one of them big boys, at all. I don’t want no parts of it, but I love that stuff because I think the sport needs it.”

WrestleMania 42, featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton with Pat McAfee in his corner, takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.