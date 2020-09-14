Stephen Amell, who is currently working on a pro wrestling TV series, gave Randy Orton some high praise on Twitter. Amell wrote, “Been watching a TON of wrestling. Biggest takeaway… We are 20 years into the @RandyOrton experience. He’s in my Top 5 of all time. And he’s better now than he’s ever been.”

Amell’s new show, Heels, stopped production back in March due to the pandemic. The show features Amell and Alexander Ludwig as brothers who fight both in and out of the ring.