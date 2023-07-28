Stephen Amell has high praise for Bad Bunny and Logan Paul.

The acclaimed actor, who is best known for his work on Arrow and the new wrestling series Heels, spoke about his fellow celebrity wrestlers with WrestleRant. Amell was asked if he still had the bug to get back into the ring himself after competing in matches at SummerSlam and All In. Here is what he had to say.

Yeah, you know. No because when I did it previously, so three matches. So there’s one in 2015 at SummerSlam, there’s a Ring of Honor show, which I believe was in late 2017 or early 2018, which was really cool. Then there was the All In show. I’m proud of those matches, obviously, but I will say that I can no ring cardio whatsoever. I was in the middle of shooting ‘Arrow’, I wasn’t really doing any cardio, so I blew up all there times, even though two of them are tag matches. But I would just say that the past couple years on the show, before, I’m trying to learn how to do a Coast-to-Coast or how to do an enziguri, or how to springboard. I was faking it. We were coming up with sequences, like, ‘Can Cody set you up for a suplex, and can you roll over his back and land on your feet?’ Yeah, I can do that. ‘Okay, let’s do that.’ Whereas now, I actually understand a little bit better the psychology, how to pace yourself in the ring, all these things.

Amell would then be asked about the work Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have been doing in WWE. He says that both have elevated what it means to be a celebrity wrestler.

Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have taken the quote-on-quote celebrity appearances, they’ve taken what I tried to build on, and they’ve taken it like eight levels higher. So I’m very competitive, so now I’ve gotta come back.

He adds that he is one big match away from getting inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.

I mean, fantasy booking, I’d love to have a WrestleMania match. Cody says this all the time. I’m one good match away from the Hall of Fame. One good match. Now I have a different standard than everyone else, if I was an actual professional wrestler and just sort of an interloping quote-on-quote celebrity appearance every once and a while, I’d have much much work to do. But I feel like for that wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, I’m like one good match away, and a Mania match counts as like ten matches, so we’ll see. It’s the Snoop Dogg/Arnold Schwarzenegger wing of the Hall of Fame. We used to call it the Donald Trump wing of the Hall of Fame, but we don’t [do that] so much anymore.

Heels 2 is out now and is available to watch on Starz. You can check out Amell’s full interview below.

