Could actor Stephen Amell return to the ring in WWE now that Heels is gearing up for a new season on Netflix around the same time that WWE Monday Night Raw moves to the platform?

During a recent sit-down interview with Chris Van Vliet of “INSIGHT,” Amell touched on this topic, while also stating he was told by Cody Rhodes that he might be one match away from “the Snoop Dogg treatment.”

“Cody thinks I’m one good WWE match away from maybe eventually getting the Snoop Dogg treatment, [and] going into the hall of fame,” Amell said with a smile.

Amell also spoke about the potential of returning to WWE for a match with Heels and Raw both being on Netflix, and his new show “Suits: LA” being on Peacock, the home of WWE premium live events.

“It depends on how much I want to stay in my marriage,” he quipped. “I did say that, look, if Heels comes out and there is some potential with the crossover with Raw being on Netflix and Suits on Peacock. The crossover elements are there for me in the WWE but I feel like I’d have to get my wife to sign off because she’s had to take me to the hospital twice after matches. Once for when I hurt myself with Heels and we definitely had to go get my hip x-rayed after All In. So maybe one more. I did go through the entire second season of Heels, we did a bunch of stuff and I came out fine.”