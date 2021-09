Stephen Amell is not only going to be in attendance at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium next Wednesday, but he will be bringing his ring gear as well.

The “Arrow” star shared the news in a video posted on his Instagram account. It’s unclear whether will be wrestling at the show.

Amell worked a tag team match at SummerSlam and faced Christopher Daniels at All In. He also worked with CM Punk on his new series, Heels.