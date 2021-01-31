It appears that CM Punk will be returning to the squared circle, but not in the capacity you would think.

Actor Stephen Amell (Arrow, Blue Mountain State), who wrestling fans remember for his performance at WWE’s 2015 SummerSlam show and the now famous 2018 ALL IN special, tweeted out a photo with the Chicago Savior training inside a ring. Amell announces that Punk will be joining him on the upcoming original series for Starz entitled, “Heels,” which stars Amell as fictional wrestler Jack Spade.

Amell writes, “Please welcome @CMPunk to @HeelsSTARZ — He was a little rusty in the ring yesterday, but I assured him it was just like riding a bike.”

It is not known if Punk will be added to the show as an actor, or as a wrestling consultant. Check out the tweet below.