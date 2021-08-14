Former WWE NXT referee Stephon Smith took to Twitter this week and issued a statement on his release from the company, which was handed down last Friday night along with a dozen NXT wrestlers.

Smith noted that he will be free from his non-compete clause on September 9, and is taking bookings via [email protected] He issued the following statement:

“I’ve had some time to reflect and I want to say I feel great and I’m in a positive mindset. I’ve doubled down on my time in the gym and I’m 100% ready to continue my path as a referee. I’d like to thank Triple H, Scott Armstrong, and everyone at NXT for being a pleasure to work with and for providing me with skills and opportunities that go beyond refereeing.”

Smith, a former wrestler, was signed to work as a referee in October 2019. He had worked full-time for the NXT brand. You can find him on Twitter at his new handle, @RefStephonSmith.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Smith’s full tweet below:

For closure. 🗓 – September 9th, 2021 📧 – [email protected] Looking forward to working with all of you. Thanks for sharing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LOjN2QwAFp — Stephon Smith (@RefStephonSmith) August 12, 2021

