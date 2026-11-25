“Stone Cold” Steve Austin isn’t ruling out another appearance in WWE.

Just don’t expect “The Texas Rattlesnake” to lace up his boots for another match anytime soon.

During a recent interview with OutKick Dropkick, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked whether or not he has another Stone Cold Stunner left in him.

“Man, I didn’t really think about it, but, oh yeah, I’m always willing to go out there and give a Stunner. I don’t need to do anything more than that,” Austin said. “I had that one match with Kevin Owens a couple of years ago. I didn’t get a chance to practice in the ring, I didn’t really have a whole lot of wind, I wasn’t really in good shape. I didn’t have any timing because it’d been 19 years.”

While Austin is open to getting involved again, he made it clear that his priority would be enhancing the current WWE product rather than taking the spotlight away from today’s generation of talent.

“So, to answer your question — yeah, I’ve got a Stunner for somebody,” Austin continued. “But you gotta remember, at least in my head, my time was way back then, whenever it was, and the time now is for these kids \[and\] the men and women that are running up and down the road right now doing it — it’s their time. So if I can go out there and be some salt and pepper on their steak, that’s cool. But I don’t need to go out there and hog up a bunch of TV time trying to get myself back over or anything like that because it’s their time.”

Austin, who turns 62 next month, noted that he continues to keep himself in excellent physical condition. However, he understands the limitations that come with stepping into the ring with performers who are still in their physical prime.

“You know, I’ll be 62 in December,” Austin said. “And I’m in really good shape. I work out harder than most people I know. I can go out there and do a lot, but, at the end of the day, these kids are 25-35 years old, in the prime of their life, and we don’t need someone — well, I’m ‘Stone Cold’ — but still, we don’t want to push the limits with what I can do.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Austin revealed that he doesn’t keep up with the current wrestling product, noting that he rarely watches television outside of spending time with his wife.

The WWE legend has also devoted considerable time in recent years to his off-road racing endeavors in Nevada with his Broken Skull Racing team.

Austin last competed inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match after nearly two decades away from in-ring competition.

He appeared at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in 2025 to announce the attendance for night two of the event. While Austin participated in WWE World festivities during WrestleMania 42 weekend earlier this year, he did not appear on the premium live event itself.