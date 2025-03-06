Will “The Texas Rattlesnake” appear on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in “Sin City” next month?

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently spoke with MMA journalist and personality The Schmo this week for an interview promoting his role as the Grand Marshall for the 2025 Mint 400 race in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend was asked about the chances of him appearing in some form or fashion at WrestleMania 41.

“I haven’t been in contact with anybody, so I guess anything can happen,” Austin said. “But I’m here to run the Mint 400 and that’s what my sights are set on. I’m not looking to Mania. I’m looking to the Mint 400.”

Austin continued, “I’ve got a brand new left knee, it’s my first race back, and I’m gonna go out there and kick ass to see if I can do it as well as I can.”

Steve Austin last competed at WrestleMania 38, making a surprise appearance for an unadvertised match against Kevin Owens.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on April 19 and April 20.