Steve Austin did an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX sports to promote his “Straight Up Steve Austin” show that will have its second season premiere on the USA Network this Monday night after Raw.
During it, he talked about how he doesn’t like Royal Rumble matches even though he’s won it twice in his career. Here is what he had to say:
“So many things that can’t go wrong because everything’s gotta work out. You know what I’m speaking of, without just spelling it out.
I’ll never forget in San Diego at my first Royal Rumble. I was supposed to be the fourth guy left in the ring and Rikishi, or somebody, gave me a clothesline and the ropes were so baby oiled up from everybody wearing baby oil, I slipped.
There was a bunch of guys in the ring and I went out way early. I hit the ground, and I’m still pretty new in the company at this time, Ryan, but they’re gonna try to keep me in the Rumble, so they’re giving me a little bit of a push and I blew it!”