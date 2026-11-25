“Stone Cold” Steve Austin may have introduced the infamous “What?” chant to professional wrestling, but he believes the fans deserve most of the credit for keeping it alive.

More than two decades after the WWE Hall of Fame legend popularized the chant during his legendary run with the company, audiences continue using it during promos on WWE television, sometimes to the frustration of performers and fellow fans.

During a recent interview with OutKick, Austin reflected on the unexpected longevity of the chant and admitted he still isn’t entirely sure why it caught on in the first place.

“I don’t think I did it. I just put it out there and the crowd started by buying into it, and they started doing it. I’d give the crowd more credit than I would myself,” Austin said. “I came up with an idea to do it, and I guess it worked, but I don’t know what the psychology behind it was ‘cause it was so stupid, but also clever.”

Austin went on to compare the chant to Ric Flair’s famous “Woo!” catchphrase, noting how both became fixtures among wrestling audiences.

“Somehow, some way it caught on, kind of like, in a different psychological aspect than the Ric Flair ‘woo,’ you know, because before shows, everybody’s out there ‘wooing,’ and people started ‘What-ing.’ It just something that clicked because of being in the right place at the right time. I mean, because how else would you explain it, right? … I’d like to act like I’m real smart over here, but I don’t know.”

The Texas Rattlesnake also expressed surprise that younger generations of wrestling fans remain familiar with him despite his retirement from full-time competition in 2003.

“Of course,” Austin said when asked about younger fans recognizing the chant. “Man, for some reason, I don’t know why it is, I think I retired, what, 2003, something like that? That’s 23 years ago. And there’s kids that are in grade school that know who I am.”

Austin continued, “I don’t know if it’s the stuff on Netflix or WWE or the video games or, I don’t know what it is. I don’t even know how they remember who I am. I don’t know how they know who I am. So, it’s a blessing, and I’m real happy about it.”

Interestingly, while Austin’s influence continues to be felt on WWE programming, the former multi-time WWE Champion revealed that he no longer keeps up with the company’s weekly television shows.

In fact, Austin explained that he rarely watches television of any kind, outside of spending time with his wife in the evenings.

“Man, I don’t watch it (WWE programming) at all anymore because I really don’t watch any TV at all, except at dinner,” Austin said. “My wife and I will stream something, whether it’s an episode or a movie, there for about an hour to one hour and a half max. But other than that, our TV doesn’t get turned on throughout the day.”

Austin explained that their evening viewing routine is simply an opportunity to unwind together after their respective daily activities.

“If it wasn’t for my wife, I wouldn’t watch TV period. So, we kind of just do that as our thing together. We’re decompressing about the day. She’s fed the horses and done all the chores, and I’ve done my thing as far as being in my shop and working out and doing whatever I needed to do.”

He concluded, “So that’s just kind of our time together. So, she likes that more so, and I love it too, but if it wasn’t for her, I would not watch TV at all. So, I don’t watch any programming.”

During the same interview, Steve Austin addressed a potential WWE return, noting he’s “got another stunner in him.”