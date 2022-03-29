The KO Show with Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is reportedly scheduled to close Night One of WrestleMania 38.

There have been rumors on WWE closing WrestleMania Saturday with Austin and Owens, but that was up in the air as there was a feeling that WWE would keep Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as the main attraction of Night One. However, Owens and the announcers mentioned The KO Show being the main event of WrestleMania Saturday during last night’s go-home RAW episode.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that word going around says Austin and Owens will close WrestleMania Saturday. The other option for the WrestleMania Saturday main event was Rousey vs. Flair, due to Rousey winning the Royal Rumble for the right to headline WrestleMania. At one point WWE billed Rousey vs. Flair as the Night One main event, but that has changed.

Austin is reportedly in great shape for WrestleMania, and it’s believed that the talk show segment with Owens will turn into a brawl, ending with a Stone Cold Stunner to send everyone home from AT&T Stadium.

WrestleMania 38 will take place this Saturday, April 2 and this Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Brantley Gilbert

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

Expected to be Cody Rhodes, hand-picked by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and revealed right before the match.

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Jessie James Decker

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

